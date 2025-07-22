Mexico lines up trade retaliation options as US escalates tariffs

Mexico is quietly assembling a slate of trade retaliation options against the United States even as it resists firing the first shot, officials and industry sources say. The toolbox includes long-running antidumping probes on US chicken and pork, the right to counter Washington’s non‑compliance with a USMCA auto ruling, and…

Mexico is quietly assembling a slate of trade retaliation options against the United States even as it resists firing the first shot, officials and industry sources say. The toolbox includes long-running antidumping probes on US chicken and pork, the right to counter Washington’s non‑compliance with a USMCA auto ruling, and mirror tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s new duties on Mexican exports.

You may be interested in: Mexico Canada pact to dodge US trade and cost America $125 billion

Mexico trade retaliation options US

So far, the Sheinbaum administration has opted for negotiation. But four live cases give Mexico legal cover to strike back if pressure mounts:

Chicken legs and thighs: Mexican producers accuse US exporters of dumping. The investigation, opened years ago, can be finalized at any time with compensatory duties.

Mexican producers accuse US exporters of dumping. The investigation, opened years ago, can be finalized at any time with compensatory duties. Pork legs: A parallel dumping case could hit another high‑volume US meat shipment.

A parallel dumping case could hit another high‑volume US meat shipment. Auto rules of origin: A USMCA panel sided with Mexico (and Canada) against Washington’s stricter interpretation. With the US still dragging its feet on compliance, Mexico could seek equivalent retaliation.

A USMCA panel sided with Mexico (and Canada) against Washington’s stricter interpretation. With the US still dragging its feet on compliance, Mexico could seek equivalent retaliation. New tariff waves from Trump: Fresh duties imposed this spring give Mexico immediate political justification to respond in kind.

Why Mexico is holding back

Officials argue retaliation would sting both sides. North American supply chains—especially in autos and electronics—are tightly interwoven. Slapping duties on inputs risks raising costs for Mexican factories and consumers. Food inflation is another concern: taxing US chicken and pork would hit household budgets.

There’s also a strategic calendar. The mandatory USMCA review arrives in 2026. Mexico wants to avoid poisoning negotiations that could redefine the pact’s next decade.

What could trigger a response

Three red lines could flip the switch:

Persistent US defiance on the auto ruling. If Washington refuses to adjust its content calculation, Mexico can legally suspend benefits of equal value. Expanded US farm or industrial tariffs. New duties on sensitive Mexican goods—tomatoes, steel, autos—would heighten domestic pressure to retaliate. Quotas or administrative slowdowns. If the US Department of Transportation or other agencies curb Mexican access through non‑tariff measures, Mexico could answer on other fronts.

Building the list

Trade lawyers say crafting a retaliation list is painstaking: Mexico must match the dollar value of harm, pick products that create political leverage in the US, and minimize damage at home. The economy ministry has been updating those lists since April, according to people familiar with the talks, while publicly preaching de‑escalation.

The numbers behind the brinkmanship

The US buys roughly 80% of Mexico’s exports ; Mexico is the top US goods partner .

; Mexico is the . Mexican chicken imports from the US top $1 billion annually , pork exceeds $1.5 billion .

, pork exceeds . The auto panel win could justify hundreds of millions of dollars in countermeasures if compliance stalls, trade attorneys estimate.

Expect more back‑channel bargaining than public fireworks. Mexico’s message is clear: it has ammunition loaded but safety on. Whether it pulls the trigger depends on Trump’s next move—and on whether US agencies implement panel rulings and ease off sectoral crackdowns.