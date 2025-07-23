National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day honors a spirit shaping Mexico

July 23, 2025
Mexico News - Every July 24, Mexico raises the caballito for more than a toast. The Chamber of Deputies made National Tequila Day official in 2024 to honor the spirit’s cultural, economic and social weight. The date also mirrors 2006, when UNESCO added the agave landscape and historic tequila facilities…
