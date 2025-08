Monterrey, Nueveo León - Avianca Airlines has opened ticket sales for its new Monterrey Bogotá route, set to begin operations on October 26, 2025. The carrier will offer four weekly flights linking Monterrey with Colombia’s capital on Airbus A320 aircraft, providing more than 1,400 seats each week. Nuevo León’s Tourism Secretariat played a key role in securing the service. It coordinated with airport authorities, foreign...

