Dale Mixx 2025 releases set times for Parque Fundidora

Monterrey, Nuevo León – Monterrey’s urban music calendar zeroes in on Saturday, August 16, when the third edition of Dale Mixx takes over Parque Fundidora with a heavyweight bill of reggaeton and Latin trap. Tickets list a 2:00 p.m. start at the venue, with performances stretching deep into the night.

When and where

The festival unfolds across three stages—Dos Equis, Calor and Villa Paraíso—inside Fundidora. Organizers released the official timetable this week so fans can plan their day and avoid overlap between key sets.

Dos Equis stage

Early evening on Dos Equis builds from Deorro (7:40–8:20 p.m.) into primetime with Jhayco (9:05–9:45 p.m.) and Myke Towers (10:25–11:20 p.m.), before a late-night run by Anuel AA from 12:15 to 1:30 a.m. The stage opens earlier with DJ Sex (3:05–3:35 p.m.), Zell (4:00–4:30 p.m.), Bhavi (5:15–5:50 p.m.), and Víctor Mendívil (6:25–6:55 p.m.).

Calor stage

The Calor schedule starts with Tue (3:35–4:00 p.m.) and Yurgenis (4:30–5:15 p.m.), then moves through BB Trickz (5:50–6:25 p.m.) and El Malilla (6:55–7:40 p.m.). Night slots stack up with Chencho Corleone (8:20–9:05 p.m.), Cris MJ (9:45–10:25 p.m.) and Álvaro Díaz (11:20 p.m.–12:15 a.m.), before Young Miko closes from 1:30 to 2:30 a.m.

Villa Paraíso stage

Villa Paraíso runs a parallel program starting with Mario Santander (3:45–4:30 p.m.) and DJ Chaka (4:45–5:30 p.m.), followed by Nash (5:45–6:30 p.m.) and Los de la 4 (6:45–7:30 p.m.). Prime-time turns come from MC Davo (7:45–8:30 p.m.), Cachirula (8:45–9:30 p.m.), Doony Graff (9:45–10:30 p.m.), Kevis & Maykyy (10:50–11:35 p.m.), 3BallMTY (11:55 p.m.–12:40 a.m.) and Lorna (1:00–1:45 a.m.).

What to know before you go

Festival guidance notes Dale Mixx typically ends around 1:30 a.m. and re-entry is not permitted—so plan gear, layers and transport accordingly. (The published set times include performances scheduled through 2:30 a.m.) Gates open at 2:00 p.m. at Parque Fundidora.

Headliners this year include Anuel AA, Young Miko, Myke Towers, Jhayco, Álvaro Díaz, Chencho Corleone and more across the three stages, underscoring why the festival has quickly become a northern Mexico anchor for urban music.