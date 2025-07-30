reversible lanes

Monterrey experts say reversible lanes won’t solve long-term traffic

July 29, 2025
Monterrey, NL - Urban mobility specialists in Monterrey are voicing doubts over the long-term effectiveness of recently implemented reversible lanes. They call them a temporary measure rather than a sustainable traffic solution. While the contraflow lanes have been rolled out to ease congestion during peak hours, experts argue that deeper…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN