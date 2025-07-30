Monterrey experts say reversible lanes won’t solve long-term traffic

Monterrey, NL - Urban mobility specialists in Monterrey are voicing doubts over the long-term effectiveness of recently implemented reversible lanes. They call them a temporary measure rather than a sustainable traffic solution. While the contraflow lanes have been rolled out to ease congestion during peak hours, experts argue that deeper…

Monterrey, NL - Urban mobility specialists in Monterrey are voicing doubts over the long-term effectiveness of recently implemented reversible lanes. They call them a temporary measure rather than a sustainable traffic solution. While the contraflow lanes have been rolled out to ease congestion during peak hours, experts argue that deeper coordination issues remain unresolved.

Traffic authorities in Nuevo León introduced reversible lanes on key routes earlier this month. Their aim was reducing bottlenecks during morning and evening rush hours. The lanes allow vehicles to flow in one direction during peak periods and reverse in the off-hours. This adjustment responds to commuter demand.

But in interviews published July 29, 2025, traffic analysts and civil engineers say the system offers only short-term relief. “This is an aspirin for a much larger problem,” said one local transportation planner. They noted that the underlying causes of congestion—disjointed urban growth, poor public transit, and lack of inter-municipal coordination—have not been addressed.

Public response mixed, congestion persists

Initial feedback from drivers has been mixed. Some report reduced commute times on specific routes, while others say confusion over lane status has caused delays and near-accidents. City traffic police have increased their presence to manage the flow and prevent wrong-way entries.

Social media posts show images of jammed intersections where reversible lanes merge with standard traffic. These posts highlight the uncertainty for drivers. Critics argue that the solution shifts congestion rather than solving it. Without signage, lighting, and enforcement, the system may create more problems than it fixes.

A spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Mobility said the lanes were introduced based on traffic studies. They will be evaluated over time. “We’re listening to the public and adjusting where needed,” the official said. However, no permanent review date has been announced.

Calls for broader infrastructure planning

Mobility experts stress that the real issue lies in the fragmentation of urban planning across Monterrey’s metropolitan area. With multiple municipalities managing their own roads and policies, efforts to streamline city-wide traffic management often fall short.

“The lack of metropolitan-level planning is what really causes congestion,” said a civil engineering professor at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León. “We can’t solve that with arrows on the road.”

Advocates are calling for more investment in public transportation and integrated land use planning. They warn that Monterrey is at risk of gridlock unless systemic changes are made. Without those, measures like Monterrey reversible lanes may offer only limited and short-lived improvement.