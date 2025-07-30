Monterrey teen arrested for murdering CFE employee in store robbery

Monterrey, NL - Authorities in Monterrey announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man, identified as Benito “N”, for the murder of a Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) employee during a convenience store robbery in the Juárez municipality. The arrest was confirmed on July 29, 2025. The suspect was taken into custody with a military-grade weapon.

The fatal incident occurred on July 22, when the suspect allegedly entered a convenience store to commit an armed robbery. He fatally shot the CFE worker while fleeing. Witnesses reported that the man was aggressive and appeared to be under the influence. The identity of the victim has not been publicly released. Still, officials confirmed the victim was a government electricity worker off duty at the time.

Municipal and state security agencies coordinated the investigation and tracked the suspect’s movements through surveillance footage and neighborhood canvassing. Officers detained the teen after he was spotted in a vehicle matching the description from the crime scene. He was allegedly still in possession of the firearm used in the killing.

Details of the arrest and legal proceedings

Police recovered a military-style rifle from the vehicle during the arrest, raising questions about how the suspect obtained the weapon. Authorities are now investigating whether the gun was linked to organized criminal groups or acquired through illegal trafficking routes.

The suspect has been charged with homicide, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a restricted weapon. He was transferred to the State Prosecutor’s Office for formal arraignment. He will remain in custody while prosecutors pursue the case. No bond has been granted.

The Monterrey teen arrested had no previous criminal record, according to preliminary reports. However, law enforcement officials said he may be tied to other petty crimes in the Juárez area. The case has revived concerns about youth involvement in violent crime and access to high-powered weapons in the Monterrey metro region.

Reaction and community response

News of the arrest has sparked concern among residents of Juárez, a suburban municipality within the larger Monterrey metropolitan area. Local leaders have urged state officials to increase public safety patrols and address the growing presence of illegal firearms.

“This is another tragedy tied to the availability of weapons that should never be on the streets,” said a member of the Juárez city council. Community members have also called for better youth outreach and mental health programs to prevent future acts of violence.

As of now, the suspect remains in pretrial detention. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the involvement of other individuals.