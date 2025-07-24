Regio Ruta Monterrey Launches Free Public Transit Network

July 24, 2025
Monterrey News - Regio Ruta Monterrey, the city’s ambitious free bus service, officially began operations this week. Route D now carries passengers between Obispado, Macroplaza, and Fundidora. The state capital’s government says that by rolling out five color‑coded lines, the system will eventually knit together over 320 neighborhoods across Monterrey.…
