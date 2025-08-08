San Pedro Restaurant Week 2025 returns with 40 percent deals

San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León – San Pedro Garza García is again the north’s dining hub. The city’s signature festival returned on August 7 and runs through August 17. Organizers say more than 150 restaurants are offering special menus and sharp discounts.

Diners can expect savings between 35 and 40 percent. The pitch is simple and appealing. Come discover the city’s best kitchens, eat well, and share the experience across the community.

San Pedro Restaurant Week 2025

This year marks the 19th edition of the event. Restaurants design one-off menus that highlight house favorites and seasonal dishes. Prices are set to be accessible, giving regulars and new guests a reason to book.

The lineup stretches from traditional Mexican cooking to contemporary, international, vegan, fusion, and signature cuisine. It reflects how the municipality’s dining scene has matured. It also shows how chefs here compete with the country’s top markets.

Passport program rewards frequent diners

A new SPRW Passport anchors this year’s loyalty push. Guests collect a stamp at each participating restaurant they visit. With several stamps, they can enter to win exclusive prizes tied to the festival.

Passports will be easy to find. Organizers will place them at Rotonda de los Duendes, Rufino Tamayo, and Bosques del Valle. Staff will also hand them out at San Pedro de Pinta on Sunday, August 10, 2025. That event gives first-time visitors a quick way to learn the rules and grab early promotions.

Neighborhoods join in across the city

The festival reaches the city’s most active corridors. Centrito Valle remains a magnet with dense foot traffic and varied dining rooms. Vasconcelos and Calzada del Valle add long-running institutions and new projects that drive local trends.

Plaza Tanarah and Arboleda bring polished spaces with chef-driven menus. San Agustín continues to blend casual options with fine dining. Together, these districts give residents and visitors a practical path to try several kitchens in a single day.

Big field, clear goals

More than 150 participating restaurants signal broad support from the industry. The municipality hopes the turnout boosts the local economy and helps kitchens fill midweek seats. It also aims to cement the city’s place as a key culinary destination in Mexico.

Discounted fixed menus are doing that work. They lower the risk for diners to try a new spot. They also help restaurants showcase technique and service without sacrificing margins for the full month.

How to make the most of it

Plan ahead and group nearby venues to save time. Start with a familiar restaurant to anchor the night. Then add one or two new places that fit your budget and appetite. The SPRW Passport turns those choices into a game. It nudges you to book again before the festival ends.

Schedules vary by restaurant, so check operating hours before you go. Many menus are set for lunch and dinner, with clear price tiers. Staff will confirm the festival offer at the door or after you are seated.

A simple promise for August

The message this year is direct. San Pedro Restaurant Week 2025 invites people to explore, eat, and share. The event gives locals a reason to revisit old favorites. It also gives visitors a map to the city’s most creative kitchens.

The dates are firm: August 7 to 17. The value is clear: up to 40 percent off curated menus. The new passport adds a reward for trying more than one place. If you love food, this is an easy yes.

Why it matters

Restaurant weeks are more than a marketing run. They pull in first-time guests and keep staff busy during slower periods. They also give chefs a canvas to test dishes that may land on future menus.

San Pedro has built a brand around that idea over 19 editions. The festival captures the city’s ambition without losing focus on flavor and service. In a crowded dining calendar, it still feels like an important week.

This summer, savor San Pedro. Let the chefs lead and the passport guide the route. The kitchens have done the hard part. All that’s left is to sit down and enjoy.