Baja California Sur development oversight gains momentum

Governor Víctor Castro Cosío of Baja California Sur has called for new controls on booming tourism and real estate projects after residents raised alarms about blocked beach access, missing environmental studies, and unplanned permits.

The governor plans to convene a working group that brings together municipal authorities, the state government, and federal agencies. This body will review proposed developments at once, reducing the risk of irregular approvals and protecting vital resources.

“I think it’s advisable to have some sort of working group to review the projects simultaneously. I’m going to suggest it; I believe the government is willing to do so,” Castro Cosío said, referring to cases where developers held municipal construction permits without completing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

He stressed that the goal isn’t to halt new projects, but to ensure they don’t jeopardize water supplies or the natural landscape. The governor pointed to recent approvals for subdivisions of up to 3,000 homes—despite clear evidence of insufficient water for such large communities.

Baja California Sur development oversight must protect resources

Castro Cosío criticized developers who block public pathways to beaches or build on fragile terrain like dunes and streams. He singled out incidents in Los Cabos and La Paz where residents found access roads and sandy paths sealed off by construction fences.

“I’ve said time and again that it’s enough that they’ve irresponsibly blocked our access to the beaches,” the governor declared. He warned that no development project should override historical heritage or existing laws.

Beach access has become a flashpoint for local activists. In some coastal neighborhoods, homeowners associations and private developers have erected barriers that force families to detour miles to reach the shore. Community members argue that such tactics undermine the state’s constitutionally guaranteed right to free movement along public beaches and coastal roads.

Community benefits tied to responsible planning

Local business leaders and environmental groups have welcomed the governor’s proposal. They say coordinated review can speed up approvals for well-planned projects while weeding out those that pose ecological or social risks.

“Working together at all levels of government will deliver projects that respect our environment and community,” said Ana Martínez, president of a La Paz environmental coalition. “This approach can keep tourism vibrant without sacrificing our coastline.”

The proposed working group will prioritize projects based on their size, location, and potential impact. Key tasks include:

Verifying availability of water and other utilities before granting permits

Ensuring environmental studies meet federal and state standards

Protecting public rights of way to beaches and coastal roads

Mapping high‑risk zones such as alluvial streams and shifting dunes

If the plan moves forward, developers will submit applications through a single portal monitored by representatives from each level of government. That setup aims to cut red tape and reduce contradictory orders from different agencies.

Governor Castro Cosío intends to present the joint‑review model at a summit with municipal leaders next month. If they sign on, Baja California Sur could set a national example for balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship and community rights.

