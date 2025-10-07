Puerto Vallarta News

Hurricane Priscilla Baja california

Hurricane Priscilla: Baja shuts schools in Los Cabos and La Paz

October 7, 2025
Hurricane Priscilla Baja intensifies and prompts the state to suspend classes in Los Cabos and La Paz on October 7, with heavy rain and dangerous surf forecast along the Pacific coast.

