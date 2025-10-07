Hurricane Priscilla: Baja shuts schools in Los Cabos and La Paz
Hurricane Priscilla Baja intensifies and prompts the state to suspend classes in Los Cabos and La Paz on October 7, with heavy rain and dangerous surf forecast along the Pacific coast.
