Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos

Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos tourists shelter as seas rise

October 7, 2025
Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos strengthened to Category 2 as authorities opened shelters and urged caution with 30,000 tourists in town and heavy surf along the corridor.

