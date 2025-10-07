Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos tourists shelter as seas rise
Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos strengthened to Category 2 as authorities opened shelters and urged caution with 30,000 tourists in town and heavy surf along the corridor.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California Sur » Los Cabos » Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos tourists shelter as seas rise
Hurricane Priscilla Los Cabos strengthened to Category 2 as authorities opened shelters and urged caution with 30,000 tourists in town and heavy surf along the corridor.