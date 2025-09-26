Puerto Vallarta News

Los Cabos origin story

From fish to fame the Los Cabos origin story you’ve never heard

September 26, 2025
How Los Cabos origin story mixes a tuna cannery and a national beer commercial that amplified the cape’s image, years before resorts and golf changed the coastline.

