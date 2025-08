Los Cabos, Baja California Sur - Los Cabos has made support for youth permanent by opening registration for the second edition Youth Bazaar. The Youth Institute (INJUVE), led by José Luis Gutiérrez, will select 25 new participants for this showcase of local talent. The event takes place on August 14 at 4:30 p.m. in Plaza Mijares. The inaugural bazaar, held in January, brought together 25...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter