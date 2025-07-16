Profepa released a juvenile Guadalupe fur seal after 12 weeks of rehabilitation in Baja California Sur and attached a satellite tracker to monitor its journey. The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully released a rehabilitated juvenile Guadalupe fur seal into its natural habitat…

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully released a rehabilitated juvenile Guadalupe fur seal into its natural habitat after 12 weeks of intensive care. The animal was reintegrated in the Las Animitas area of the Gulf of California Islands Flora and Fauna Protection Area, marking a significant step forward in local marine conservation efforts.

Profepa shared photos and videos on social media capturing the moment the young seal slid back into the water. The release came after the seal was rescued last April by Profepa in partnership with the Mexico Marine Wildlife Rescue Center (MMWRC), following reports that it had sustained injuries severe enough to threaten its survival.

During the release, biologists fitted the seal with a satellite tracking device—making it the first Guadalupe fur seal in the Gulf of California to be monitored with this technology. The tracker will transmit data on the seal’s movements, diving behavior, and preferred feeding areas, giving researchers key insights into the species’ use of the Gulf’s marine corridors.

Profepa credited the success of the operation to the support and maritime logistics provided by IPINNVEST‑CICIMAR‑IPN, Cabo Dolphins, MMAPE‑UABCS, and the Citizen Observers Network (ROC). Their boats and trained staff helped transport the seal safely from the rehabilitation center to the release site.

Guadalupe fur seal release in Baja California Sur

Guadalupe fur seals (Arctocephalus townsendi) once teetered on the brink of extinction due to intensive hunting in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Since gaining protection under Mexican and international law, their numbers have rebounded to tens of thousands, mostly around the remote islands off Baja California. However, they still face threats from fishing gear entanglement, pollution, and fluctuations in prey availability linked to climate change.

Experts say satellite tagging is a game‑changer for understanding how young seals adapt after release. “These devices will let us see where the seals go, how far they dive, and what areas they rely on for food,” said a Profepa marine biologist. “That information helps us protect critical habitats and reduce human‑wildlife conflicts.”

Juvenile seals are particularly vulnerable as they learn to hunt and navigate ocean currents. By tracking this individual, researchers hope to spot patterns that can inform future rescue and release programs. Data will be shared with academic partners at CICIMAR‑IPN to support broader studies on pinniped ecology in the Gulf of California.

Beyond the science, the release underscores the growing network of marine rescue and conservation groups working in Baja California Sur. The MMWRC brings veterinary expertise, while Cabo Dolphins and ROC supply boats and local knowledge of sea conditions. Together, they form a rapid‑response team capable of treating and releasing injured wildlife year‑round.

Local fishing communities also stand to benefit. As tracking reveals key feeding grounds, authorities can adjust fishing zones or times to avoid overlap with seal foraging. That cooperation reduces accidental net entanglements and boosts marine biodiversity overall.

With this release, Profepa strengthens its commitment to safeguarding Mexico’s marine treasures. Future plans include tagging additional seals and expanding public outreach campaigns to raise awareness of the region’s unique wildlife. For now, the juvenile Guadalupe fur seal is back where it belongs—free to explore the Gulf of California once more.

