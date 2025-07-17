Baja California electricity plan strengthens power network

The Baja California electricity plan outlines 284 strategic activities to boost generation, transmission, and distribution and cut outages by 41 percent this summer. As record summer heat drives up power use, Baja California faces a growing demand for electricity. To meet this challenge, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) unveiled an…

As record summer heat drives up power use, Baja California faces a growing demand for electricity. To meet this challenge, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) unveiled an action plan that boosts generation and reinforces the state’s grid. The plan lays out 284 strategic tasks to secure reliable service through peak months.

CFE director Emilia Calleja Alor met in Mexicali with Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda to present the Emergency Plan for transmission line support. So far, crews have closed out 72 tasks—25 percent of the total—including aerial patrols, tree pruning, insulation washing and thermographic inspections to catch faults before they spark outages.

Baja California electricity plan in action

Early diagnostics at substations, distribution circuits and transformers have pinpointed key causes of interruptions: equipment failures, false contacts, load transfers, acts of vandalism, wildlife interference, pollution and damaged poles. Calleja Alor said, “Our assessments let us target problem spots and dispatch crews faster.”

To cover Mexicali’s needs during the summer window, CFE has mobilized 236 electricians in 75 work groups. These teams—drawn from CFE’s network, substation, line, continuity and connection maintenance divisions, plus contractors—focus on routine upkeep and rapid repairs.

Substation work is already 42 percent complete, with 59 of 141 actions done. Teams have inspected sites, removed weeds, fumigated, cleaned, installed wildlife protection devices and tracked hot spots. Across the broader distribution network, CFE planned 2,791 activities; by July 12, it had finished 1,540 (45 percent) with 66 field crews.

Longer‑term maintenance runs from August through December. Planned tasks include replacing 1,287 insulation parts, installing 660 lightning rods, pruning 14,347 trees, fitting 119 wildlife shields and adding four sectioning devices to isolate faults.

A remote monitoring center and two Distribution Control Centers give CFE real‑time visibility into user‑reported outages and equipment status. This system helped cut work orders by 41 percent, from 1,280 in recent weeks down to 754 in the past two weeks.

Governor Ávila praised CFE’s swift rollout and noted that outages are already lower than at the same time in 2024. She said the plan reinforces families’ and businesses’ confidence in the state’s power supply. Both teams agreed to deepen coordination in coming months to maintain momentum.

By closing out planned tasks and ramping up inspections, Baja California moves closer to steady, reliable service even as temperatures and demand climb. The CFE’s structured approach aims to keep the lights on statewide and support ongoing growth.

