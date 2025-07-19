Concerns Rise Over El Sauzal Port Expansion in Ensenada

Concerns Rise Over El Sauzal Port Expansion in Ensenada

July 19, 2025
Hotel and wine leaders warn that the El Sauzal port expansion plan lacks clear mobility and zoning details and risks Ensenada’s tourist and agricultural zones. Representatives of the hotel and wine sectors in the region have voiced concern over the planned expansion of the port at El Sauzal de Rodríguez.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN