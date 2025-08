Ensenada, BC - The cruise season in Ensenada opened August with momentum: the arrival of the Carnival Panorama on August 1 marked the start of a stretch in which cruises in August will see 32 ship calls scheduled for the month. Local operators are counting on that volume to inject fresh spending into restaurants, taxis, tour providers and port-side vendors. Season opener and itinerary flow...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter