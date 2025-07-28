Merchants protest Ensenada street vendors as city fails to act

Business owners in Ensenada’s tourist zone are pushing back against what they describe as unchecked growth of unregulated street vendors. They accuse city officials of failing to enforce local regulations. The dispute has led to a public protest campaign, including banners throughout downtown. It also includes a planned march organized…

On Saturday and Sunday, banners appeared on several properties and businesses in the coastal tourist strip. They criticize the Municipal Government of Ensenada for allowing the situation to worsen. Some signs directly blamed the mayor and municipal agencies for “inaction.” Additionally, they stated that the proliferation of informal vendors is threatening the stability of registered businesses.

“This isn’t about attacking people who are trying to work,” one banner read. “It’s about demanding the same rules for everyone.”

CANACO leads charge for enforcement

The National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism (CANACO) in Ensenada has taken a vocal stance in recent months. They warn that city officials have not followed through on promises to regulate informal commerce in the tourist corridor. Many vendors operate without permits, which undercuts businesses that pay rent, taxes, and licensing fees.

In response, CANACO members are organizing a protest march. They invite both business owners and concerned residents to join. Their goal is to pressure the municipal government to enforce city ordinances. These ordinances prohibit unauthorized sales in designated commercial and tourist areas.

“Our members are frustrated,” a CANACO spokesperson said in recent public comments. “The rules are clear, but without enforcement, they mean nothing. This isn’t just about lost revenue; it’s about the character of our city.”

Tourist image and local economy at risk

For many business owners, the issue is not only about fairness but also about maintaining Ensenada’s appeal as a tourist destination. They argue that unregulated vendor stalls disrupt pedestrian flow, create sanitation concerns, and dilute the experience. This is the experience that the city has worked to cultivate.

“There’s a reason tourists come to the waterfront,” said one business owner who requested anonymity. “They expect a clean, safe, and welcoming space. If the boardwalk starts to feel like an unregulated market, we all lose.”

The issue is especially sensitive as Ensenada continues to position itself as a key stop for cruise passengers and international visitors. Many in the tourism sector fear that growing disorder in popular zones could impact return visits. It might also affect future investment.

City hall remains quiet

Despite the wave of complaints and growing pressure from CANACO, city officials have yet to respond publicly. The silence has fueled the frustration of merchants. They feel abandoned by the very authorities meant to support the formal economy.

Several sources confirmed that previous requests from CANACO to meet with officials and outline a plan of action were met with vague assurances. However, there was no follow-through. Some merchants accuse the city of turning a blind eye due to the political sensitivity of cracking down on informal workers.

Protest signals broader discontent

While this latest protest centers on street vendors, business leaders say it reflects a larger concern. They are worried about governance, economic equity, and the direction of public policy in Ensenada. They argue that without consistent enforcement of local rules, trust in city institutions continues to erode.

The planned march is expected to take place in the coming days. CANACO is urging community members to support a demand for “order and respect for the rule of law.”

“This isn’t just about vendors,” one business owner said. “It’s about how we run our city.”

