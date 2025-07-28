Ensenada street vendors

Merchants protest Ensenada street vendors as city fails to act

July 28, 2025
Business owners in Ensenada’s tourist zone are pushing back against what they describe as unchecked growth of unregulated street vendors. They accuse city officials of failing to enforce local regulations. The dispute has led to a public protest campaign, including banners throughout downtown. It also includes a planned march organized…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN