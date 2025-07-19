New IMSS Regional Hospital in Ensenada Expands Public Health Coverage

New IMSS Regional Hospital in Ensenada opens with 31 beds, advanced imaging and specialist care under President Sheinbaum’s public health plan. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) opened its new Regional General Hospital No. 23 (HGR No. 23) on Sunday, July 13, marking a key milestone in President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s strategy to broaden…

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) opened its new Regional General Hospital No. 23 (HGR No. 23) on Sunday, July 13, marking a key milestone in President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s strategy to broaden access to free, quality healthcare. At 7:30 a.m., medical, nursing and administrative teams welcomed the first wave of patients into the facility’s modern wards, treating more than 120 beneficiaries from Ensenada, San Quintín and neighboring communities on day one.

The hospital launched specialist consultations in areas that had long required residents to travel hundreds of kilometers. Services available from day one included pulmonology, nephrology, internal medicine, urology, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and gastroenterology. Imaging support began immediately, with 25 ultrasound exams and 26 CT scans, while the on‑site pharmacy dispensed over 150 prescriptions, strengthening the region’s drug coverage and cutting down wait times.

During the ribbon‑cutting ceremony, Social Security Director General Zoé Robledo noted that the project overcame years of land disputes and technical hurdles thanks to a coordinated effort between federal and state authorities. He praised Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar for swiftly resolving property issues that had stalled the hospital for decades, providing IMSS with the land needed to build the new facility.

Robledo highlighted that HGR No. 23 offers 31 beds and state‑of‑the‑art equipment, including magnetic resonance imaging, CT scanners, digital mammography units and X‑ray machines. He also announced that 162 specialists have already joined the hospital’s staff, ensuring that beneficiaries receive timely, high‑quality care.

The second phase of construction is now underway, led by military engineers from the Ministry of National Defense. This expansion will add 216 beds and introduce new services, further reducing the need for local residents to travel to Tijuana, Obregón or Hermosillo for advanced treatment.

The inauguration aligns with the federal “2‑30‑100” strategy, under which the IMSS aims to perform 2 million surgeries, deliver 30 million specialty consultations and provide 100 million family medicine visits nationwide. This push seeks to cut wait lists, boost medical coverage and reinforce chronic disease prevention through preventive screenings and digital logistics that guarantee a stable supply of medications.

The opening drew immediate praise from the hospital’s first patients. “They used to schedule me in Tijuana, and I struggled to make the trip. Now everything is right here,” said Jesús, one of the earliest beneficiaries. For many families, the new hospital means fewer out‑of‑pocket expenses. “Having this facility close to home is a blessing,” added Ernesto. “It saves money, time and stress.” Beneficiary Francisco echoed that sentiment: “I’m just happy. No more long trips—you just walk in, and you’re seen.”

Key services at the new IMSS Regional Hospital in Ensenada

Pulmonology

Nephrology

Internal Medicine

Urology

Traumatology and Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Gastroenterology

25 ultrasound exams and 26 CT scans on opening day

Pharmaceutical coverage with over 150 prescriptions filled

With HGR No. 23 now operational, the IMSS and the federal government reaffirm their commitment to building a universal, free health system that leaves no community behind. By prioritizing regions that previously lacked specialist care, they aim to ensure every Mexican can receive timely treatment close to home.

