Mexicali Joins Expo Turismo Tijuana y la Mega Región

Mexicali News - Mexicali’s tourism board will take part in a major regional fair on August 2, 2025, marking a new step in its promotional drive. The Tourism and Conventions Committee (COTUCO) confirmed its pavilion at the Expo Turismo Tijuana y la Mega Región event. Pacific Avenue in Playas de Tijuana will host the showcase, which invites cultural and tourism authorities from across Baja California.

Expo Turismo Tijuana y la Mega Región

Expo Turismo Tijuana y la Mega Región will gather representatives from each municipality. Chambers of commerce, restaurateurs, hoteliers, tour operators and sports figures will attend. This gathering aims to forge new partnerships and drive visitor flows to Baja California.

The head of COTUCO, María de los Ángeles Murillo, said Mexicali will highlight its strengths. “We will offer barbecues, Chinese dishes and craft beer,” she explained. Visitors will also sample date-based products, reflecting Mexicali’s role as a leading date producer.

Promoting Local Cuisine and Culture

Murillo noted the fair will spotlight the date market with date distillate and date ceviche. She added that Mexicali leads the region in innovative food offerings. The pavilion will include artistic performances, such as the Chinese dragon dance. These acts will underscore the city’s cultural diversity.

Local restaurateurs will demonstrate signature dishes. Craft brewers will explain their process and ingredients. Tour operators will present new itineraries for medical tourism. This sector has grown as patients seek high‑quality care at competitive prices.

A Strategy for Medical Tourism

Mexicali has invested in hospital infrastructure and specialist clinics. COTUCO’s pavilion will distribute brochures on medical services and facilities. Experts will answer questions and arrange site visits. This effort follows rising global demand for health travel.

Murillo emphasized the synergy between culture and wellness tourism. She said showcasing both sectors at once will boost Mexicali’s appeal. “We aim to offer a complete experience,” she stated. This message will reach thousands at the Tijuana fair.

Building Regional Partnerships

By joining Expo Turismo Tijuana y la Mega Región, Mexicali seeks close ties with neighbouring cities. Collaborations can improve transport links and joint marketing campaigns. Officials hope shared efforts will expand visitor stays across Baja California.

Murillo concluded that this expo forms part of a wider plan. COTUCO will follow up with interested partners after the event. She expects new agreements to emerge from informal chats and formal meetings alike.

With its diverse pavilion and focused strategy, Mexicali will make a strong impression at the fair. August 2, 2025, promises to be a key date for the city’s tourism push.

