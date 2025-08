Rosarito, Baja California - A lone assailant nicknamed El Chaparrito burst into the Coppel store at Plaza Villa Floresta on Sunday afternoon, demanding cash at gunpoint. Witnesses say the man fired a warning shot to force employees behind the counter. When he failed to open the safe, he fled the scene empty-handed. Armed Robber Holds Up Coppel After dashing out on foot, the suspect attempted...

