Rosarito News - Authorities have closed six businesses and issued 25 sanctions during recent inspections by the Municipal Verification Directorate. Secretary General José Luis Alcalá Murillo announced the figures this week. He said the actions reflect a push to ensure establishments meet permit requirements and respect operating hours. Inspections have intensified…

Rosarito News - Authorities have closed six businesses and issued 25 sanctions during recent inspections by the Municipal Verification Directorate. Secretary General José Luis Alcalá Murillo announced the figures this week. He said the actions reflect a push to ensure establishments meet permit requirements and respect operating hours.

Inspections have intensified since the arrival of the new inspection director, Carlos Moreno Gil, Murillo said. He has led operations to verify that bars and restaurants hold valid permits and comply with mandated hours.

Some merchants have reacted with frustration to the stepped‑up checks, Murillo acknowledged. “Merchants have had the chance to catch up on permits or hire overtime, and our operations will continue,” he said.

A video circulated recently on social media showing an alleged Directorate official taking cash from a business employee. The clip raised extortion concerns. Murillo said the footage dated back to before he and Gil took office. He added he was unaware of any active investigation into the incident.

Rosarito inspections

The Rosarito inspections aim to protect public safety and ensure fair competition. Regulators check that merchants display valid licenses and observe the hours approved by local rules. Inspectors will continue unannounced visits in coming weeks. Businesses found noncompliant may face closure or further fines under the city’s municipal code.

Gil, the new inspection director, told staff to prioritize clear communication with merchants. He encourages permit renewals and training sessions to avoid future sanctions. Murillo reaffirmed his commitment to consistent enforcement. He said the city balances strict oversight with support to help businesses comply and thrive.