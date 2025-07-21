Safe Tijuana program drives MXN 2 billion security boost

Tijuana, BC - The Tijuana municipal government has unveiled a major step in its public safety efforts with the Safe Tijuana program, announcing a MXN 2 billion investment in advanced equipment, technology and community-driven crime prevention before the end of 2025. Mayor Ismael Burgueño presented the initiative as a comprehensive push to…

Tijuana, BC - The Tijuana municipal government has unveiled a major step in its public safety efforts with the Safe Tijuana program, announcing a MXN 2 billion investment in advanced equipment, technology and community-driven crime prevention before the end of 2025. Mayor Ismael Burgueño presented the initiative as a comprehensive push to modernize police operations, increase street surveillance and deepen coordination with citizens to drive down crime rates.

“We will acquire 431 new patrol cars, equipped with indoor and outdoor cameras, which will allow us to monitor officers’ performance correctly while also providing them with greater protection in the event of any incident,” Burgueño said at the program’s launch event.

Safe Tijuana program investment details

Under the plan, the city will deploy:

431 patrol vehicles fitted with dual‑camera systems to ensure accountability on every call.

fitted with dual‑camera systems to ensure accountability on every call. 6,366 surveillance cameras installed at 1,506 strategic locations , focusing on neighborhoods with the highest incidence of violent and property crime.

installed at , focusing on neighborhoods with the highest incidence of violent and property crime. Enhanced Cyber Police and Search Cell units to respond swiftly to digital crimes, emergencies and missing‑person reports.

and units to respond swiftly to digital crimes, emergencies and missing‑person reports. Integration into the Violet Squad, a state‑led rapid‑response task force addressing gender‑based violence.

During the first quarter of 2025, municipal security forces have already seized 403 firearms—334 handguns, 79 long guns and 78 replicas—and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition. These actions form part of a wider offensive to remove illegal weapons from city streets and disrupt criminal networks.

Mayor Burgueño emphasized that these investments align with the federal strategy led by President Claudia Sheinbaum and SSPC chief Omar García Harfuch. By combining resources across municipal, state and federal agencies, officials aim to create a seamless security network.

Beyond hardware and enforcement, the program prioritizes community engagement through neighborhood watch campaigns, youth outreach and training workshops. “We want Tijuanenses to partner with us, reporting suspicious activity and participating in prevention programs,” Burgueño said.

Local analysts note that Tijuana has faced escalating violence tied to organized crime and drug‑trafficking disputes. The new investment seeks not only to bolster reactive capacities but also to foster trust between law enforcement and residents—an essential element in preventing crime.

Civil society groups have welcomed the transparency measures, such as internal cameras on patrol cars, which they say can deter misconduct and build public confidence. Critics caution that sustained results will depend on effective training, maintenance budgets and clear protocols for data privacy and camera usage.

With deployment scheduled to begin in late 2025, city officials plan quarterly progress reports to the public. These updates will cover equipment rollouts, patrol coverage maps and crime‑statistic trends.

By coupling cutting‑edge technology with social policies aimed at at‑risk youth, the Safe Tijuana program represents a multi‑dimensional approach: one focused on enforcement, accountability and prevention. As the year progresses, residents and observers will watch closely to see whether these measures translate into a safer, more secure border city.

