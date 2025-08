Tijuana, BC - On the morning of August 2, 2025, in Tijuana, a man claiming a divine mandate entered a home where a family gathering was underway and opened fire, killing four people and wounding a fifth. The attack occurred in the colonia Anexa Providencia—referred to in some local reports as Divina Providencia—just after dawn. Attack during family gathering According to early accounts, the victims—a...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter