Tijuana race for children with cancer raises support during Love Week

Participants in the Tijuana race for children with cancer unite at Morelos Park on July 26 to support young patients through donations and solidarity.

As part of the tenth edition of Love Week, the Ancla church is teaming up with the Tijuana City Council to stage a charity race at Morelos Park on Saturday, July 26. The event will welcome runners, joggers, and walkers for distances of 2 or 5 kilometers and begin at 7:30 a.m.

Registration requires a donation of at least 100 pesos to join the 2K or 5K course. Organizers encourage a gift of 350 pesos, the cost of a chemokit used in a child’s cancer treatment. All participants must use the reference Ancla when they sign up.

Instead of wearing numbered bibs, every runner will carry the name of a child supported by the General Hospital Trust. That personal touch aims to remind participants of the lives they are helping and to offer families a visible show of solidarity.

Tijuana race for children with cancer unites community

Carolina Reyes de la Parra directs the Children with Cancer Trust. She said the program has helped boost the survival rate for young patients from 8 percent to 76 percent over the past 17 years. The national average stands at 55 percent Reyes de la Parra said.

Betzabe Bella leads Ancla Misiones. She noted that the race is one of 41 charity activities planned for Love Week. This year teams will also hand out kits for groups searching for missing persons. The kits include gloves flashlights whistles gardening tools and bottled water She added that the goal is to show that in this vast city there are people who care about others. Bella said the kits will support local search efforts and bring much needed supplies to volunteer teams.

Participants in the race will find more than miles and cheers at Morelos Park. Organizers will set up a mobile Civil Registry office in the Bordo area to issue birth certificates to people on the move A mobile watering service will serve those experiencing homelessness. Councilwoman Magaly Ronquillo said these actions reflect a shared responsibility “This event gives families facing cancer a chance to see they are not alone that there is a community ready to support them” she said.

Love Week brings together nonprofits faith groups and government agencies to deliver services to residents in need. This tenth edition highlights collaborative projects across the city including support for children with cancer missing persons search efforts and services for people on the move. Ancla church has helped lead the week since its launch coordinating volunteer teams and fundraising across Tijuana. Organizers hope the race will inspire new volunteers and donors to join the cause next year.

Morelos Park sits near the river and offers shaded pathways and open lawns for runners of all ages. The route will wind past the park’s fountain and mature trees giving participants a chance to enjoy a scenic start to their morning. Entry opens at 7 a.m. for a brief warm up before the race begins.

Organizers invite anyone to join them in Morelos Park on July 26. Register at the Ancla church office or through the City Council website with the reference Ancla Every donation directly supports treatment kits and family services at Tijuana General Hospital. Lace up your shoes and help bring hope to children battling cancer in our city.

