Tijuana restaurants

Tijuana restaurants expect 35 percent sales increase this summer

July 29, 2025
Tijuana, BC - Restaurants in Tijuana and other cities across Baja California are preparing for a major seasonal boost. Projections show up to a 35% increase in sales through the rest of the summer. Industry leaders say the surge is driven by strong regional tourism numbers, a favorable exchange rate,…
