Tijuana restaurants expect 35 percent sales increase this summer

Tijuana, BC - Restaurants in Tijuana and other cities across Baja California are preparing for a major seasonal boost. Projections show up to a 35% increase in sales through the rest of the summer. Industry leaders say the surge is driven by strong regional tourism numbers, a favorable exchange rate,…

Tijuana, BC - Restaurants in Tijuana and other cities across Baja California are preparing for a major seasonal boost. Projections show up to a 35% increase in sales through the rest of the summer. Industry leaders say the surge is driven by strong regional tourism numbers, a favorable exchange rate, and coordinated campaigns to attract both domestic and international visitors.

According to Mario Escobedo Carignan, President of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), restaurant owners throughout the state—particularly in Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito—are seeing improved customer traffic and higher daily revenue compared to the same period last year. With school vacations and border proximity, visitors from Southern California are drawn in. As a result, many establishments are running at near-full capacity during weekends.

This expected rise in Tijuana restaurant sales marks a significant rebound from earlier years. During those years, the pandemic and inflation weakened consumer spending. Now, operators report renewed momentum, especially in areas with high tourist density and beachfront locations.

Tourism and cross-border visitors fuel the rebound

The Canirac leader emphasized the role of U.S. tourism in sustaining Baja California’s food sector. Many visitors cross from San Diego into Tijuana for day trips, nightlife, and gastronomic experiences. Escobedo highlighted that restaurants near Playas de Tijuana and Avenida Revolución have seen sharp increases in reservations and same-day walk-in traffic.

“Summer is traditionally the strongest period for our members,” he said. “But this year, the numbers are even more encouraging. This is due to the collaborative effort between the private sector and the state’s tourism board.”

In addition to vacationers, Baja’s expat communities and returning nationals are contributing to the bump in restaurant activity. This is especially noticeable in areas like Rosarito where seasonal housing rentals are fully booked through August.

Hiring and supply chain stability still present challenges

Despite strong demand, restaurant owners face challenges related to staffing and supply logistics. Many are hiring temporary workers to handle extended hours and increased diner volume. Others are still dealing with high ingredient costs due to fuel prices and transportation bottlenecks. These factors may prevent full profit realization despite high sales.

Still, the broader trend is positive. Tijuana’s dining sector is seeing a post-pandemic recovery not just in numbers but in variety. New openings and culinary events are planned throughout August. Moreover, a statewide restaurant festival is scheduled for mid-August and expected to draw thousands of attendees.

Escobedo says the industry is optimistic: “This isn’t just a rebound. It’s a sign that Baja’s tourism and food scene is regaining its national position.”

For now, Tijuana restaurant sales continue to climb, giving local economies across Baja California a much-needed summer push.