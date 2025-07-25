Tijuana River sewage deal

US and Mexico sign sewage deal to stop Tijuana River pollution

July 25, 2025
Tijuana News - On July 24, 2025, the United States and Mexico signed a landmark agreement to tackle the Tijuana River sewage crisis, a decades-long issue that has polluted beaches in Southern California and strained binational relations. The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed in Tijuana, commits both nations to a…
