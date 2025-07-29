Chihuahua state operation seizes weapons explosives and over 2600 rounds

Authorities across Chihuahua state executed a coordinated security operation. It led to the seizure of firearms, grenades, improvised explosives, and more than 2,600 rounds of ammunition, the Security Cabinet reported on July 29, 2025. The raids were conducted in multiple municipalities including Chihuahua City, Guadalupe y Calvo, and Moris. These…

Authorities across Chihuahua state executed a coordinated security operation. It led to the seizure of firearms, grenades, improvised explosives, and more than 2,600 rounds of ammunition, the Security Cabinet reported on July 29, 2025. The raids were conducted in multiple municipalities including Chihuahua City, Guadalupe y Calvo, and Moris. These were a part of a nationwide crackdown on organized crime.

In total, law enforcement officials secured:

2 hand grenades

Several “casera” improvised explosive devices

Tactical gear and military-style vests

2,647 rounds of ammunition in various calibers

Long guns and rifles

Dozens of high-capacity magazines

The operation was carried out by federal forces. They worked in coordination with the state’s public security agencies, as well as the Army and National Guard.

The seizures represent a significant blow to the logistical capabilities of organized criminal groups operating in Chihuahua. The state is long known for cartel presence and trafficking corridors.

Multi-city operation tied to broader national strategy

The raids were not isolated to Chihuahua. The Security Cabinet reported similar operations in Veracruz, Nuevo León, and Jalisco. These were all a part of a nationwide anti-crime surge ordered earlier this month.

In Chihuahua, intelligence reports and surveillance had identified several rural locations as possible weapons stockpiles. Ground teams executed the warrants with support from military units trained in tactical entry and explosive disposal.

No fatalities were reported during the raids, though officials confirmed multiple arrests. The suspects are being held pending formal charges under federal organized crime statutes.

State security officials said the Chihuahua weapons seizure sends a strong message to criminal groups. The state will not allow impunity for those storing or distributing war-grade equipment.

Public safety concerns and broader context

The seizure of explosives—particularly hand grenades and homemade devices—has alarmed public safety advocates. They warn of the potential for civilian casualties if these weapons had been deployed. Authorities have not confirmed whether the devices were intended for use in direct attacks or intimidation campaigns. However, said forensic teams are analyzing the materials.

Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos praised the coordination among federal and local forces. She stated that such results “reflect the determination to protect our communities from criminal violence.”

This major Chihuahua weapons seizure is one of the most substantial in the state this year. It will likely lead to further security operations as investigators analyze intelligence gathered during the raids.