Chihuahua weapons seizure

Chihuahua state operation seizes weapons explosives and over 2600 rounds

July 29, 2025
Authorities across Chihuahua state executed a coordinated security operation. It led to the seizure of firearms, grenades, improvised explosives, and more than 2,600 rounds of ammunition, the Security Cabinet reported on July 29, 2025. The raids were conducted in multiple municipalities including Chihuahua City, Guadalupe y Calvo, and Moris. These…
