American Teenager Kidnapped in Juárez Found Murdered

American Teenager Kidnapped in Juárez Found Murdered

July 30, 2025
Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua - An extensive search for a missing American teenager ended in tragedy as Chihuahua authorities announced they found her body buried in the backyard of a Juárez home, nearly two weeks after she was kidnapped. The victim, identified only by her initials D.C.LL.G., was a 17-year-old girl…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN