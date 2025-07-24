Mayor Antonio Astiazarán launches Hermosillo bridge construction in Puerta del Rey with a 4.7 million peso investment to boost connectivity and local safety.

Hermosillo bridge construction kicks off in Puerta del Rey

July 24, 2025
Hermosillo News - Mayor Antonio Astiazarán Gutiérrez, joined by nearby residents and private partners, started work this week on a new vehicle bridge at Enguerrando Tapia Boulevard and Estepas Street in Puerta del Rey. The bridge, funded with 4.7 million pesos from Viviendi Desarrollos Inmobiliarios, Plaza Hermosillo, and the community,…
