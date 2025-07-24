Hermosillo bridge construction kicks off in Puerta del Rey

Hermosillo News - Mayor Antonio Astiazarán Gutiérrez, joined by nearby residents and private partners, started work this week on a new vehicle bridge at Enguerrando Tapia Boulevard and Estepas Street in Puerta del Rey. The bridge, funded with 4.7 million pesos from Viviendi Desarrollos Inmobiliarios, Plaza Hermosillo, and the community,…

Hermosillo News - Mayor Antonio Astiazarán Gutiérrez, joined by nearby residents and private partners, started work this week on a new vehicle bridge at Enguerrando Tapia Boulevard and Estepas Street in Puerta del Rey. The bridge, funded with 4.7 million pesos from Viviendi Desarrollos Inmobiliarios, Plaza Hermosillo, and the community, will cross the storm drain along Enguerrando Tapia, making daily trips easier for local drivers and emergency vehicles.

Promises Kept

“Toño” Astiazarán recalled past promises made by political hopefuls who neglected northern neighborhoods. He contrasted those empty words with the Hermosillo bridge construction, a tangible example of citizen-driven progress. “Trust is built when plans match words and actions,” he said, noting that over 51 million pesos have been funneled into local parks, sports fields, road resurfacing, and bridges in recent years.

Residents gathered at the worksite with Julio Gallardo, Director of Operations for the private developer, and voiced optimism. Kenia Yazmín Pérez, from the Bicentenario neighborhood, praised the administration’s responsiveness: “We felt overwhelmed by security and lighting problems. Now, we see feedback on projects we helped design, and we’re incredibly happy.”

Mrs. Ovilia Acuña Valenzuela, of Paseo del Pedregal, said the long‑awaited bridge brings hope. “This crossing is vital for our community. It proves that good things lie ahead for our area,” she remarked.

The new structure will feature reinforced concrete decking, guardrails, and pedestrian walkways illuminated by LED fixtures. Engineers have scheduled the bridge for completion within six months, pending weather conditions. Beyond easing traffic, the bridge will link residential zones with commercial corridors, supporting small businesses along Enguerrando Tapia Boulevard.

Astiazarán highlighted other key upgrades in the sector. He listed the rehabilitation of Agustín Zamora Boulevard, the rebuild of an existing bridge on Enguerrando Tapia, and the enhancement of public spaces with new lighting. “This isn’t the work of one person or council,” he emphasized. “It’s yours—the result of organized citizens proposing real solutions.”

Local stakeholders underscored the importance of public‑private collaboration. Viviendi Desarrollos Inmobiliarios’ contribution exemplifies how municipal goals align with developers’ interests. Julio Gallardo stated that safe, efficient infrastructure attracts investment and improves quality of life across Hermosillo.

As construction cranes begin their work, community leaders hope this bridge will set a precedent. They view it as a model for future neighborhood upgrades, ensuring that Hermosillo’s growth benefits all sectors. With solid backing from both government and private entities, the Puerta del Rey crossing marks a milestone in the city’s urban development.

