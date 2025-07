Mexico’s Finance Ministry unveiled a financing move to steady Petróleos Mexicanos. It will raise $7–10 billion and channel the money to the oil company. The announcement pushed Pemex dollar bonds higher on Tuesday. The core instrument is a set of pre‑capitalized notes (P‑Caps). Hacienda says these notes inject liquidity without…

Mexico’s Finance Ministry unveiled a financing move to steady Petróleos Mexicanos. It will raise $7–10 billion and channel the money to the oil company. The announcement pushed Pemex dollar bonds higher on Tuesday.

The core instrument is a set of pre‑capitalized notes (P‑Caps). Hacienda says these notes inject liquidity without turning into a full federal guarantee. Investors liked the signal. Pemex’s 2050 bond climbed about 2.6 cents, and the yield slipped from roughly 10% to 9.6%. Debt maturing between 2027 and 2031 also gained.

How the deal works

Mexico will use a Luxembourg special purpose vehicle. That entity issues bonds due in 2030. Part of the proceeds buys U.S. Treasuries. Those Treasuries are then pledged to secure bank loans. JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Citi are involved. The structure counts as public debt but keeps direct sovereign liability at arm’s length.

Pemex’s numbers still bite

Pemex remains the world’s most indebted oil producer. Financial debt stands near $101 billion. Unpaid bills to suppliers add roughly $20 billion. Losses neared $30 billion last year. The balance sheet still bleeds, even with repeated state support.

Reform pressure builds

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s team calls this a bridge. Critics warn it only buys time. They want deeper fiscal and operational changes at Pemex. The administration says a broader strategy will arrive soon.

What’s next

Hacienda did not publish a hard number in its statement. Market guidance points to the $7–10 billion range. Officials promise more detail once the P‑Caps go to market. Pemex paper is still rated junk, yet buyers showed up. When the state signals help, appetite follows—even without a full guarantee.

