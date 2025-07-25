Peso Loses Ground After Four-Day Rally Ends

Mexican Peso News - The peso loses ground against the dollar after a brief resurgence. It snapped a four-day streak that had brought it to its strongest level since August 2024. On Thursday’s trading session, the exchange rate closed at 18.5548 pesos per dollar. This marked a 2.19-centavo, or 0.12…

Mexican Peso News - The peso loses ground against the dollar after a brief resurgence. It snapped a four-day streak that had brought it to its strongest level since August 2024. On Thursday’s trading session, the exchange rate closed at 18.5548 pesos per dollar. This marked a 2.19-centavo, or 0.12 percent, decline from Wednesday’s 18.5329 finish, according to Bank of Mexico data.

Market participants cast a cautious eye on global and domestic indicators. In the United States, the preliminary purchasing managers index fell to its lowest point in seven months. This signaled a slowdown in manufacturing activity. Conversely, the services PMI surprised to the upside, suggesting resilience in the service sector. Meanwhile, new claims for unemployment benefits dipped modestly. These factors further complicate the economic picture.

On the home front, traders also digested fresh inflation figures. Mexico’s national consumer price index eased to 3.55 percent year‑on‑year in the first half of July. This meant it reentered Banxico’s target corridor of 2 to 4 percent. The softer‑than‑expected reading bolstered expectations for another interest rate cut at Banxico’s August 7 meeting. “The lower‑than‑expected inflation data increased the likelihood of another interest rate cut by Banxico,” said Quásar Elizundia, market research strategist at Pepperstone.

Renewed optimism around trade prospects

Despite the rally reversal, the peso’s brief strength underscored renewed optimism around trade prospects. In the preceding four sessions, the currency had gained 22.40 centavos, or 1.19 percent. It reached lows of 18.41 pesos per dollar—its strongest point since August 1, 2024. Yet Thursday’s modest pullback reflected profit‑taking. Additionally, there was a preference for dollar safety amid mixed economic signals.

The US dollar also showed resilience on global markets. The Intercontinental Exchange’s Dollar Index (DXY) climbed 0.22 percent to 97.43 points, extending gains after touching multi‑week lows. The index’s upside move added to pressure on emerging‑market currencies, including the peso.

Looking ahead, the peso may test support near the 18.50‑per‑dollar level. This could happen if incoming data confirm a broad slowdown in US manufacturing. On the domestic side, sustained disinflation could reinforce market expectations for a Banxico rate cut. However, any unexpected uptick in global risk aversion or firmer US economic reports could quickly reverse the currency’s trajectory.

Investors watch economic reports as the peso loses ground

Investors will monitor Friday’s US payrolls report and Mexico’s next inflation reading for clues on the policy outlook. A stronger‑than‑anticipated jobs report could embolden the Federal Reserve. This might roughly offset Banxico’s easing bets. On the other hand, continued disinflation in Mexico might empower the central bank to deliver its second consecutive rate cut in August.

In the months ahead, the peso’s performance will hinge on trade dynamics, global risk sentiment, and diverging monetary policies in major economies. While the currency briefly capitalized on trade optimism, yesterday’s slide highlights its sensitivity. It reacts to even minor shifts in data flow.

For now, the peso loses ground modestly, yet remains near its year‑high levels. Traders will weigh whether the recent strength can resume once economic signals across borders clarify the near‑term outlook.

Mexican peso, US dollar, Banxico, inflation, currency market