Peso Loses Ground After Four-Day Rally Ends

July 24, 2025
Mexican Peso News - The peso loses ground against the dollar after a brief resurgence. It snapped a four-day streak that had brought it to its strongest level since August 2024. On Thursday’s trading session, the exchange rate closed at 18.5548 pesos per dollar. This marked a 2.19-centavo, or 0.12…
