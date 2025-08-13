Record number of Canadian tourists arriving in Mexico

Canada just powered Mexico’s strongest mid-year tourism surge in the skies. The record number of Canadian arrivals to Mexico helped lift total foreign air visits beyond 11 million in the first six months of 2025. A Toronto–Cancún pipeline is now the most dynamic international route in the country, signaling a shift in where the growth is coming from. Officials say new routes and more frequencies are part of the story. The open question is whether this Canadian wave can carry through winter, and how airports will adapt . . .

