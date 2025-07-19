Rising electricity demand in Mexico outpaces supply

Rising electricity demand in Mexico outpaces supply

July 19, 2025
Rising electricity demand in Mexico, growing 3 percent annually, now outpaces supply as infrastructure upgrades and private investment lag. In May 2024, blackouts left 5.8 million people without power, reigniting debate over Mexico’s capacity to meet a rising appetite for electricity. The government insists the system never teetered on collapse and remains…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN