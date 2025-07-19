Acapulco mayor invites tourists to swim at contaminated beaches

Acapulco mayor invites tourists to swim at contaminated beaches

July 19, 2025
Despite federal warnings on contaminated beaches, Acapulco Mayor Abelina López says the water is safe and invites tourists to swim at the city’s shores. Acapulco’s mayor, Abelina López, has stirred debate by urging vacationers to enjoy the city’s beaches—even those the federal government has flagged as unfit for swimming. In the days…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN