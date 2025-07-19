Acapulco installs new storm and earthquake warning sirens strengthen hazard alerts

July 19, 2025
The Municipal Government of Acapulco installed 13 high‑power warning sirens to alert residents within a 500 m radius about earthquakes, heavy rains, or hurricanes. Learn how these Acapulco warning sirens and new weather stations bolster the city’s risk management. Acapulco’s municipal government has deployed a new network of high‑power warning sirens…
