Tlacolula, Oaxaca - The southern Mexican state of Oaxaca experienced a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Saturday around midday. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage, authorities said. The temblor was felt across multiple states and even into neighboring Guatemala. This underscores the reach of seismic activity in the region. The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that the epicenter was located 13 kilometers...

