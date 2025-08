Tuxtepec, Oaxaca - In a landmark move to expand public health access, President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated a new General Hospital in San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, on August 4. This facility is the first hospital built with presidential jet funds, using the 2.3 billion pesos generated from the sale of the former presidential airplane. The hospital will offer 19 medical specialties across 150 beds and...

