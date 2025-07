Oaxaca, Mexico - On the morning of July 29, 2025, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the area approximately 31 km northwest of Santa María Atzompa, near Oaxaca City. The tremor occurred at 09:59 AM, but officials said it did not trigger the city's public alert system since it did not exceed pre-set…

Oaxaca, Mexico - On the morning of July 29, 2025, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the area approximately 31 km northwest of Santa María Atzompa, near Oaxaca City. The tremor occurred at 09:59 AM, but officials said it did not trigger the city's public alert system since it did not exceed pre-set thresholds.

The timing of the quake added an unexpected pause to a live press conference featuring the state governor. Staff safely evacuated the venue for a few minutes before unfolding security checks allowed officials to return.

Impact and community response

Although the quake caused alarm, no injuries or damage were reported. The early morning timing helped minimize disruption and risk, though the incident served as a reminder of Oaxaca’s seismic vulnerability.

Governor Salomón Jara Cruz resumed the briefing once officials confirmed the building was structurally sound. The brief interruption did not substantially alter the event's schedule.

Seismic experts emphasized the importance of maintaining earthquake preparedness in public venues, even for moderate tremors. Many buildings in the city center were designed with higher standards, which likely prevented damage.