Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca - On August 2, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled Oaxaca City, leaving one of its most iconic landmarks in need of urgent repair. Plaza Alcalá Closed After Structural Damage on the Tourist Promenade after several bricks detached from its historic façade. The falling debris struck a 16-year-old passerby, who suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby clinic. Plaza Alcalá...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter