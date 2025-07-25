Campeche City News - The first Moda Campeche autism unites us all fashion event brought art and social action together at the Siglo XXI Convention Center. The show raised funds for diagnostic tests and treatments for children on the autism spectrum. It also sent a clear message of empathy and…

Campeche City News - The first Moda Campeche autism unites us all fashion event brought art and social action together at the Siglo XXI Convention Center. The show raised funds for diagnostic tests and treatments for children on the autism spectrum. It also sent a clear message of empathy and inclusion to families across the state.

Event organizers reported selling 90 percent of tickets. That translates into roughly 600,000 pesos in income. These proceeds will cover diagnostic tests for between 60 and 80 children. The State DIF system will handle the allocation of funds and the coordination of specialists.

Renowned artists and haute couture designers joined the runway to lend their fame to the cause. Among the high‑profile supporters were singer Aída Cuevas and influencer Kimberly “La Más Preciosa.” Singer Yuri, actor Cristián de la Fuente, host Esmeralda Ugalde and actress Paty Navidad also took part. Their presence amplified the call for early diagnosis and comprehensive care for children with autism.

Mario Pavón Carrasco, director general of the State DIF, spoke about financial barriers to diagnosis. He noted that one child per classroom in Campeche could be on the autism spectrum. He explained that tests cost between eight and sixteen thousand pesos. “Late diagnosis can hold families back,” he said. “Proper care can change lives.”

Designers Víctor and Jesse led the fashion show. They dressed 130 girls for the runway, assisted by 30 makeup artists. They sold 1,100 tickets at 500 pesos and 100 tickets at 1,000 pesos. The designers said local hotels, restaurants and service providers rallied behind the event. Even the state governor offered support.

Aída Cuevas shared why she joined the event. “My friendship with Víctor and Jesse brought me here,” she said. “They dressed me at the Grammys in Las Vegas, and now I stand with this cause.” Kimberly spoke about her niece with autism. She noted that families often feel too ashamed to ask for help. “We get more support from strangers than from some relatives,” she added.

Jesse emphasized the dual mission of the show. “We aim to raise funds and awareness,” he said. “Autism is unseen and often misunderstood.” Víctor urged the community to stay involved. He praised the turnout and said the event will become an annual platform for artisanal fashion and local talent.

This first edition featured regional designers and a traditional line by local artisans. Samantha Pérez of Ciudad del Carmen showcased her own collection. The fusion of modern and ancestral styles highlighted Campeche’s rich culture.

At the close of the evening, organizers promised a detailed accounting of donations. They said they will announce the final amount given to the DIF and how it will reach families. With this combined effort, art, elegance and social awareness have united to build a more empathetic and accessible community.

