Fewer Americans Visiting Cancun

Fewer Americans Visiting Cancun: A Shift in Travel Trends

July 28, 2025
,
The white-sand beaches of Cancún and the Riviera Maya have long been a playground for U.S. tourists seeking sun and fun. But recent data reveals an unexpected trend: there are fewer Americans visiting Cancun, and the rest of the Mexican Caribbean coast this year. In the first half of 2025,…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN