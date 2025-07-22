Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon

Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon, Quintana Roo

July 22, 2025
The Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon after a day trip on the recreational boat “La Santita” went wrong. The craft was navigating the Canal de los Piratas when a hull failure opened a path for water. With the vessel taking on liquid fast, passengers alerted authorities. Naval personnel…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN