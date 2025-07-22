The Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon after a day trip on the recreational boat “La Santita” went wrong. The craft was navigating the Canal de los Piratas when a hull failure opened a path for water. With the vessel taking on liquid fast, passengers alerted authorities. Naval personnel…

The Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon after a day trip on the recreational boat “La Santita” went wrong. The craft was navigating the Canal de los Piratas when a hull failure opened a path for water. With the vessel taking on liquid fast, passengers alerted authorities. Naval personnel responded, reached the scene and pulled everyone off the boat. They later transferred the group to the municipal pier El Aserradero.

Navy rescues 11 people near Bacalar Lagoon

Sailors moved quickly. They stabilized the situation, got life jackets on those who needed them, and guided the passengers onto a Navy unit. No time was wasted debating next steps; crews focused on getting people ashore. Once at El Aserradero, officials checked each person’s condition. The report indicates that all 11 were safe after the incident. The damaged boat was secured to prevent further risk.

What happened in the Pirates’ Canal

The Canal de los Piratas is a narrow, shallow channel that draws tourists with its turquoise water. That geography also complicates rescue work. A breach in a small hull can escalate fast when currents and wind push a craft off course. According to the official account, La Santita suffered “una vía de agua,” a leak that forced an immediate response. Crew members tried to manage the inflow, but the safest choice was evacuation. The Navy’s presence in the area—part of its regular coastal patrols—cut response time and kept panic from spreading among passengers.

Safety questions after the rescue

Events like this press local authorities to revisit safety checks on tour boats. Regular inspections matter when fiberglass ages or fittings loosen under constant sun and use. Operators also need clear evacuation plans and working radios. The Navy can react, but prevention starts at the dock. Bacalar’s tourism boom brings more craft onto the lagoon each season. Without strict standards, another “minor leak” can become a headline. For now, officials emphasize that Xin Xin—sorry, different story—residents and visitors alike should follow crew instructions and avoid overloading vessels.

The rescue closed without tragedy, and that is the headline. Still, the incident shows how thin the margin is between a routine outing and an emergency. Strong coordination between boat operators, local civil protection teams and the Navy kept a scare from turning into loss. The water will keep calling people out. The lesson is simple: keep boats sound, equipment ready, and rescue lines short.

