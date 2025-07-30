Para-Athletes Shine in Playa del Carmen Ahead of National Games

Playa de Carmen, QR - A spirit of triumph and inclusion filled Playa del Carmen as 93 para-athletes from around Quintana Roo showcased their talents in the state’s 2025 Para-Olympics qualifying trials. Held over the weekend at local sports facilities, the competition brought together athletes with disabilities from seven municipalities to vie for a spot in the National CONADE Paranationals, a multi-sport event for disabled athletes later this year. The result: dozens of Quintana Roo’s finest adaptive sports competitors – in swimming, athletics, boccia, wheelchair dance, powerlifting, table tennis and more – earned their tickets to represent the state on the national stage.

Triumph in the State Para Games

The eliminatory rounds took place at two major venues in Playa del Carmen: Unidad Deportiva Riviera Maya (which hosted swimming events) and the Mario Villanueva Madrid Stadium (for track and field). Athletes from municipalities including Cozumel, Benito Juárez (Cancún), Othón P. Blanco (Chetumal), and Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen’s municipality) participated, reflecting wide regional representation. The competition was intense but friendly, as competitors demonstrated remarkable skill and determination. According to Jacobo Arzate Hop, head of the Quintana Roo State Sports Commission (CO.DE.Q), every participant “showed their best version” on the field and in the pool, making their communities proud.

In several disciplines, Quintana Roo’s athletes achieved outstanding results that granted them direct qualification to the national stage. These included sports like boccia (precision ball sport similar to pétanque for athletes with cerebral palsy), para-dance sport, para-powerlifting, and para-table tennis, where winners automatically advance. In other categories such as para-swimming and para-athletics, athletes recorded benchmark times and distances that will be submitted for qualification and seeding at nationals. The atmosphere was one of celebration when the final tallies were announced – many of these athletes will soon head to Aguascalientes, the host city of the 2025 National Para Games, to contend against the country’s best.

Government Support and Inclusive Sports Culture

This successful event in Playa del Carmen is part of a larger push by state authorities to promote inclusive sports and equal opportunities. The trials were organized by CO.DE.Q in line with Governor Mara Lezama’s “New Agreement for Well-being and Development of Quintana Roo,” an initiative emphasizing social inclusion and community development. Local officials, including Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen) Mayor Lili Campos and representatives from the state’s disability rehabilitation center (CRIT Quintana Roo), attended the events to cheer on the athletes. Their presence underscored the administration’s message that athletes with disabilities are a source of pride and deserve robust support.

“Estamos muy contentos,” Arzate Hop said – “We are very happy” – with the performance and spirit of the competitors. He noted that the para-athletes’ dedication aligns with Quintana Roo’s broader sports development goals, which include investing in accessible sports infrastructure and training. In recent years, the state has increased funding for Paralympic sport programs, provided specialist coaching, and upgraded facilities (like installing wheelchair ramps and tactile floor guides at venues). These efforts paid off as the trials ran smoothly and yielded national-caliber results.

Importantly, the competition also fostered camaraderie and mutual inspiration. Seasoned medalists mentored first-time competitors, and families of athletes filled the stands, breaking into chants of “Sí se puede!” (“Yes we can!”) and “Orgullo Quintanarroense!” (“Quintana Roo Pride!”) as each event concluded. Such moments highlight how inclusive sports can strengthen community bonds. Several athletes who qualified will be making their first appearance at a national championship – an achievement that only months of hard work and community support made possible.

Road to the National Para Games

With the state eliminatory in the books, Quintana Roo’s delegation now turns its focus to preparing for the National Para Games (often dubbed the “Paralympic nationals”) organized by CONADE, Mexico’s national sports commission. The championship event is set for later this year and will assemble para-athletes from all 32 states. Coaches in Quintana Roo are optimistic that their athletes will bring home medals given their strong showings in the qualifiers. Disciplines like swimming and track, where Quintana Roo competitors posted personal bests in Playa del Carmen, are considered promising areas for podium finishes.

One standout from the weekend was 17-year-old Carlos Hernández of Cancún, who dominated the 50m freestyle in para-swimming with a time well below the national qualifying mark. “I’ve trained so hard for this, and it feels amazing to represent my state,” Hernández said, beaming as he cooled down after his race. In para-athletics, 20-year-old Mariana López of Chetumal, a wheelchair racer, clocked an impressive time in the 100m sprint, securing her spot at nationals. López, who is aiming to break a national record, noted that competing at these trials was a milestone in itself: “Just a few years ago, there were hardly any races for athletes like me here. Now we have a whole community pushing each other to be our best.”

Quintana Roo’s para-athletes will convene for a special training camp next month, where they will train together and receive sports psychology sessions, nutritional guidance, and medical check-ups ahead of the national games. Officials are also arranging for the team’s travel logistics and uniforms, ensuring the athletes have everything they need to succeed on the national stage. Beyond the medals, the focus is on experience and growth: many of these athletes have their eyes on an even bigger prize – potential qualification for the 2025 Paranational Games and eventually the Paralympic Games.

Broader Impact and Pride

The success of the Playa del Carmen trials has been widely celebrated on social media and local news, with the athletes being hailed as “Orgullo Quintanarroense” – pride of Quintana Roo. The inclusive event also had broader societal resonance. Disability advocates pointed out that the visibility of para-athletes helps reduce stigma and demonstrates the importance of accessibility in all areas of life. The public saw not limitations but extraordinary abilities on display. As Governor Lezama put it in a congratulatory message: “These athletes show us that with determination and support, nada es imposible – nothing is impossible. They are champions who inspire us to build a more inclusive society.”

For Playa del Carmen, hosting the event brought an economic and social boost. Hotels and restaurants welcomed teams from around the state, and the city’s reputation as a sporting host city was enhanced. Local residents who attended got perhaps their first exposure to sports like boccia or para-dance, broadening their appreciation for adaptive sports. Organizers are already discussing making Playa an annual venue for key adaptive sporting events.

As Quintana Roo’s para-athletes prepare for the next challenge at nationals, they carry with them not only personal ambition but the hopes of an entire state. Their journey from a regional meet in Playa del Carmen to a national arena exemplifies how investment in inclusive sports can yield champions and unite communities. “Sin duda representarán dignamente a nuestro estado,” Arzate Hop said – “Without a doubt, they will represent our state with dignity.” Come November at the national Para Games, all of Quintana Roo will be rooting for them.