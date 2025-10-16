Puerto Vallarta News

Playa del Carmen violence

Prosecutors link “Bimbo” to Playa del Carmen violence

Prosecutors say “Bimbo” was bound to trial over an ambush tied to turf disputes, stoking...
missing boat Playa del Carmen

Coco Beach mystery over missing boat in Playa del Carmen

Authorities and tour crews are searching for the missing boat in Playa del Carmen after...
Playa del Carmen evictions

Playa del Carmen evictions loom after legal foreclosures

Up to 120 households in Villas Riviera face Playa del Carmen evictions after foreclosure cases...
Playa del Carmen arrests

Playa del Carmen arrests rattle cell vying for control

Officials say Playa del Carmen arrests crippled a Michoacan-linked cell, tying new detainees to August...
