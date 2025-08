Quintana Roo, Mexico - Quintana Roo hotel occupancy rankings are sending a clear signal: the state remains the country’s most resilient and in-demand tourism engine. New official data from Mexico’s Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) show that from January through May 2025, several Quintana Roo resort zones posted occupancy well above the national average, with Playacar, Cancún and Akumal among the top-performing destinations in the country. The...

