Quintana Roo tourism security establishes new protocols

Quintana Roo, Mexico - Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa announced two major initiatives designed to bolster Quintana Roo tourism security during the Second Regular Session of the State Tourism Security Board. The proposals—the Quintana Roo Risk Matrix and the General Protocol for Tourist Assistance in Emergency Situations—aim to identify and mitigate threats and ensure swift, coordinated support for visitors in crisis. The session brought together representatives...

