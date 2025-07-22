Authorities file criminal complaints over Mennonite forest clearing in Yucatán Peninsula

July 21, 2025
,
Earlier this month, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) announced it has begun filing criminal charges against several Mennonite communities for the unauthorized clearing of more than 2,600 hectares of native forest in the Yucatán Peninsula. Inspectors uncovered large stretches of clear‑cut land during operations from late May through mid‑June,…
