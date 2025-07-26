Mayan land dispossession Yucatán

Mayan Communities Renew Fight Over Ancestral Lands in Yucatán

July 26, 2025
Yucatán News - Indigenous Mayan families in southeastern Mexico say they still face widespread land dispossession more than 170 years after the Caste War began. The situation highlights the ongoing problem of Mayan land dispossession in Yucatán. Despite court orders and documentary proof, local ejidatarios struggle to reclaim territory they…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN