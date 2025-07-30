German man arrested in Mérida

German man arrested in Mérida after burning home in Conkal

July 29, 2025
Mérida, Yucatán - Police in Mérida, Yucatán, confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old German national, identified as Manuel Aarón T.G.G., for arson and robbery related to an incident in Conkal, a nearby municipality. The suspect had previously feigned his own death and left farewell notes. Afterward, he set fire to…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN